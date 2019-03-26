Police have released surveillance images of a man accused of stealing a vehicle at a Bakersfield auto parts store.
The man stole the vehicle at 11:18 a.m. Feb. 19 from the Pep Boys Auto Parts & Service store on White Lane, according to police.
He's described as white, 35 to 45 years old, medium build, short brown hair, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The vehicle has been recovered.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective Thomas at 477-8466 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.