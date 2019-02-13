A man stole $15,000 in items from a J.C. Penney store in Bakersfield, police said.
The theft occurred Jan. 24 at the store at 2501 Ming Ave. according to police. The man selected numerous items then left without paying. He drove away in a Ford F-150 pickup.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, medium build and wore a black baseball hat, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The pickup is described as gray, with a black and white primer passenger door and black rims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Wattree at 326-3543 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
