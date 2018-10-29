A Los Angeles man carjacked a vehicle in Bakersfield from a person who managed to remove a 1-year-old child from the vehicle before the suspect fled, according to police.
The suspect, Eduardo Salas, 26, then led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase over the Grapevine that ended when the vehicle became disabled, police said. Salas was taken into custody, and the victim identified him as the man who carjacked the vehicle.
The incident occurred Sunday in the 2100 block of White Lane.
