The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted on suspicion of molesting a child over a four-year period.
The department said Salvador Covarrubias, Jr. is a Hispanic man, 35 years old, 5-feet-6-inches, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the police at 326-3834.
