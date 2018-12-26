The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted someone on Dec. 4.
The department said that at around 9:20 a.m., a man was seen trespassing on private property in the 200 block of S. H Street. When confronted, the suspect brandished a metal pipe and assaulted the victim with a large rock. The department didn’t specify how severely the victim was injured.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, five-feet-eleven-inches, with brown hair, wearing a green hat, brown jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.