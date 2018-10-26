The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three women and one men who stole from Macy's on Oct. 3.
All four suspects are believed to be in their 30s and have heavy builds. One Hispanic female was wearing a red t-shirt and gray yoga pants. Another Hispanic woman was wearing a white t-shirt. An African American woman was seen wearing a white spaghetti strap.
The man was hearing a black shirt and red shorts, according to police.
No information has been provided by police on what was stolen.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the department at 327-7111.
(1) comment
Uh..... it's the 26th, I'm 99% positive they have changed their clothes by now. Pics would have helped.
