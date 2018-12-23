A man arrested Saturday on a charge of public intoxication managed to shatter the rear window of a moving patrol vehicle and lunge out the back, landing on Highway 178 and closing the roadway for hours, according to police.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition, police said.
At about 4:15 p.m., police contacted the man in the front lobby of the Bakersfield Police Department. They determined he was intoxicated and took him to the downtown jail, where he failed to be medically cleared for booking, police said.
An officer placed the man, who was restrained, in the back of a patrol vehicle and began driving him to Kern Medical Center.
At 4:57 p.m., police said, while traveling east on Highway 178 passing Beale Avenue, the man became "extremely agitated," according to police. He smashed the rear window then jumped out the back.
There was no use of force by officers, police said, and no officers were injured.
All eastbound lanes of 178 were closed at the Beale Avenue off-ramp and traffic was diverted for several hours.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
