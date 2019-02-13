Bakersfield police on Wednesday identified the two suspects involved in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.
Anthony Markis Ramirez, 23, was shot by detectives who tried to arrest him on multiple felony charges and a felony warrant, police said. He's in serious but stable condition, and once medically cleared will be booked into the Kern County jail.
The second suspect, Marinah Renae Segura, 23, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and conspiracy.
The detectives involved in the shooting were Ryan McWilliams and Isaac Aleman. Both have been placed on administrative leave pending review by the department's Critical Incident Review Board.
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Kentucky Street.
