A man police was looking for in connection to a carjacking in September was found to have already been in custody for an unrelated offense.
The Bakersfield Police Department said 40-year-old Jerome Satterfield had been arrested and booked into the Kern County jail on Oct. 4 for an offense that wasn’t specified by police. He remains in custody and is expected to be charged in connection with a carjacking that took place on Sept. 29.
The department said Satterfield is suspected of confronting a woman in the 200 block of Coffee Road and demanding the keys to her vehicle. A photograph of who is believed to be Sutterfield while in the vehicle was taken by a camera at Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway.
