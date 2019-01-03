Police have identified a fourth suspect in the shooting death of a Bakersfield man on New Year's Day.
The suspect, Adam Arellano, 28, is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen leaving the area of the 3300 block of California Avenue at about 4 p.m., police said. He's described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Arellano is wanted in connection with the death of 43-year-old Edgar Lopez, who was shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of South H Street, according to police.
Already arrested in connection with the shooting are Irene Arellano, 39, Martin Valadez, 40, and Steven Arellano, 33, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Adam Arellano is asked to call Detective Fred Torres at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.