The Bakersfield Police Department is working to identify three men they believe burglarized the Double Tree Hotel on March 9.
According to a BPD news release, the three suspects arrived at the hotel located a 3100 Camino Del Rio Court, and proceeded to steal several items from a storage room.
The men, whose images were captured on surveillance video, were described by police as:
• a white male in his 20s, with a heavy build, mustache and beard, wearing a red baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, dark pants, orange gloves, and white athletic shoes.
• a white male in his 60s, medium build, mustache and goatee, balding gray hair in a ponytail, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark Nike athletic shoes.
• a Hispanic male, 30s, heavy build, mustache and goatee, wearing a black baseball cap, gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark athletic shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Billdt at 326-3561 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
