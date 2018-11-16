Bakersfield police ended an excavation of a piece of land east of Highway 99 at Houghton Road Thursday evening and said at this point there is nothing to release regarding why they were digging in the area.
About a dozen officers in plain clothes wearing rubber gloves used screens to sift through dirt Thursday, and a backhoe and a Bobcat were also in use. The work started around 7 a.m.
Police have not said what they were looking for.
The three mothers of the Bakersfield 3 stopped by the site for a while Thursday. The Bakersfield 3 is the name given to the unsolved cases of their three children, two of whom are missing and one who was killed in a drive-by shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.