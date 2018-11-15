The Bakersfield Police are excavating a piece of land south of Bakersfield near Highway 99 and Houghton Road in what it describes as an active investigation.
About a dozen officers in plain clothes wearing rubber gloves were seen using screens to sift through dirt. A backhoe and a Bobcat were also in use. The work started at 7 a.m., according to BPD Public Information Officer Brian Holcombe.
"There’s excavators out there because of the rugged terrain," Holcombe said.
Holcombe would not say what police were looking for.
Also on scene were two of the three mothers of the Bakersfield 3, the name the mothers have given to the unsolved cases of their three children, two of whom are missing and one who was killed in a drive-by shooting.
