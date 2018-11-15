Bakersfield Police Department investigators excavated a piece of land just east of Highway 99 at Houghton Road Thursday in what the agency described as an active investigation.
About a dozen officers in plain clothes wearing rubber gloves were seen using screens to sift through dirt. A backhoe and a Bobcat were also in use. The work started at 7 a.m., BPD Public Information Officer Brian Holcombe said.
"There’s excavators out there because of the rugged terrain," he said.
Holcombe would not say what police were looking for. Spotlights were brought in at about 3:30 p.m. in anticipation that the search could continue into the evening.
Also on scene were the three mothers of the Bakersfield 3, the name given to the unsolved cases of their three children, two of whom are missing and one who was killed in a drive-by shooting.
