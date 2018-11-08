Police say a man stole several items from a vehicle in the Seven Oaks area.
The suspect entered a vehicle in the 10800 block of Haworth Lane and stole items at 9:12p.m. Oct. 19, according to police.
The suspect is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, light beard and wore a shirt with a "CA" design and denim pants. He has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at 326-3846.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.