An autistic man went missing Wednesday evening and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.
Joel Porter, 26, was last seen in the 1900 block of Stine Road at about 6:15 p.m. He's described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
