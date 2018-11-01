A man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of vandalizing Hall Ambulance vehicles multiple times and trying to hit an ambulance with his vehicle.
The Bakersfield Police Department said 32-year-old Bakersfield Resident Nathaniel Russell Washington turned himself in on Monday after he allegedly attacked Hall Ambulance vehicles with a crowbar on Oct. 24 and 26 and attempted to run his vehicle into an ambulance multiple times on Sunday.
Washington was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. However, the department said he was subsequently released from jail because no charges were able to be filed with the District Attorney's Office.
BPD said the DA's office rejected the charges due to insufficient evidence. The DA’s office did not provide any additional information on this.
According to BPD, an ambulance was posted at White Lane and Ash Road on Oct. 24 when Washington allegedly pulled up next to the vehicle, got out, smashed a rear window, got back in his Mazda and drove off.
Two days later, Hall Ambulance officials said an ambulance was stopped at a red light at Ming Avenue and Ashe Road when Washington allegedly pulled up again and started hitting the headlights and hood of the vehicle.
Nobody was injured in either incident, police said.
On Sunday, BPD said, Hall Ambulance employees came into contact with Washington a third time while they were driving northbound on Ashe Road at around 3 p.m. Police said Washington was heading southbound on Ashe when he started driving toward the ambulance.
“It looked like he was going to ram them, but then he applied the brakes and stopped right in front of (the vehicle),” said BPD Public Information Officer Brian Holcombe. “He then put it in reverse like he was going to try to ram the ambulance a second time.”
Before that could happen, however, Holcombe said the ambulance took off again down Ashe Road. However, he said the Mazda quickly began following the vehicle and acted like he was going to hit them a third time.
Holcombe said Washington gave up the pursuit when the ambulance got to the area of Ashe and Valhalla Drive.
“It seemed like he was playing games,” he said. “If he really wanted to hit them, he could have hit them.”
Hall Ambulance employees were able to get the license plate numbers from the Mazda and provided them to the police. The department was able to identify the address that the vehicle belonged to, after which officers paid a visit to a woman believed to be Washington’s mother on Sunday.
The following day, Washington turned himself into police, Holcombe said.
Mark Corum, director of media services for Hall Ambulance, said Washington is not nor has ever been employed by the company to his knowledge.
“I don’t know why anyone would do this,” he said. “We’re in the business of responding to those in need of medical aid. When we become the victims, it’s pretty strange and disturbing. It’s beyond our wildest dreams.”
Holcombe said the reasoning behind the attacks isn’t fully known yet. There have been no incidents with Hall Ambulance since Washington was released. Holcombe said Washington doesn’t have a significant record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.