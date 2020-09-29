Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced Tuesday that Michaele Bowers — who originally had been charged with murder and acknowledged her involvement in the death of her boyfriend Raymond Ingram, the owner of soul food restaurant J's Place, in 2017 — entered a no contest plea to voluntary manslaughter.
Bowers faces a six-year sentence in state prison at her sentencing scheduled for Oct. 29, according to the DA’s office. The plea comes after a jury was unable to reach a verdict in two prior jury trials.
David Torres, Bowers' defense attorney, argued that she shot Ingram in self-defense, and had the absolute right to do so after Ingram became enraged while at her home to return items when the two decided to break up.
Zimmer said that two Kern County juries that previously considered this case struggled with the potential of previous domestic violence within the relationship and what impact it may have had on the defendant’s actions.
“The District Attorney’s Office is cognizant of how incidents of domestic violence can impact relationships,” Zimmer said in a news release. “After two juries were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the charge of murder, an agreement was reached whereby Bowers acknowledged her role in the unlawful death of Mr. Ingram by entering a plea to voluntary manslaughter, and will be sentenced to six years in state prison as a result.”
On Feb. 22, 2017, BPD was dispatched to a residence where they discovered Bowers and a deceased Ingram. The two had been in a dating relationship for 20 years, raising several children together. A BPD investigation determined the two had been arguing about perceived infidelity that day.
Due to the argument, Ingram went to Bowers’ home to retrieve his personal property. Ingram was shot in the neck by Bowers after he walked down a hallway and entered the master bedroom, according to the DA’s office.
At least Mr. Ingram passed on his recipe for fried catfish to his employees. Best in town.
