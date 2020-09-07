Pacific Gas and Electric Co. warned Monday of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to extreme weather conditions and to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.
During a 6 p.m. Monday online briefing, PG&E said the shutoffs could happen for around 638 customers in Kern County as soon as noon Tuesday with an estimated restoration of 7 p.m. Wednesday. A PG&E news release said those 638 customers include 32 medical baseline customers, and include Bakersfield and unincorporated areas.
Kern County is among 21 counties that could be impacted between Monday night and 7 p.m. Wednesday. In total, some 172,000 customers throughout PG&E's service area in California could be impacted.
During the online briefing, PG&E officials said they give people 48 hours of notice of potential PSPS whenever possible.
You can check your address here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.