Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has announced there will likely be power outages in their service areas from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday in response to the California Independent System Operator’s statewide flex alert.
Outages are expected to last about two hours, according to PG&E. Customers can look up their address to determine if their household will be affected at www.pge.com/rotatingoutages.
This comes after the California Independent System Operator was able to avoid ordering outages on Monday afternoon and evening as well as the rotating outages that took place on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the state. The current heat wave that is expected to drive electricity demand higher, as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average, according to PG&E.
“With the heatwave expected to continue at least through Thursday night, PG&E strongly encourages all customers to continue conserving to reduce overall power demand,” said Katie Allen, PG&E’s marketing and communications manager.
PG&E recommends customers to conserve energy by raising their thermostats, using a ceiling fan, covering windows, avoiding using the oven, limiting the opening of refrigerators and cleaning clothes and dishes early.
(2) comments
Continue to vote Democrat and this is what you get! I guess I will just have to fired up my gasoline powered generator tonight to run my fans, unfortunately its not large enough to run my AC.
So, Navin Gruesome wants an investigation into the Power Outages?!
What appalling hypocrisy. He, Uncle Jerry and their legislative buddies in Sacramento are the sole cause!
In 2011 (under Brown), California passed the Renewables Portfolio Standard setting the mandate at 33 percent renewable energy by 2020. Then in 2015 they doubled down and with the help of Kevin (“All my family members are Illegals”) De Leon, passed SB 350 raising the bar to 50% Renewables by 2030. Then, in 2018 Uncle Jerry struck again with Senate Bill 100, requiring 100% “clean” electricity by 2045.
In 2016, as lieutenant governor, Gruesome led the charge to shut down Diablo Canyon, and as recently as March of this year signed-off on the state’s “climate change” targets that required even further decreases in conventional energy generation.
California’s increasing reliance on Wind and Solar works great,... until the sun goes down and the wind quits (exactly what happens at sundown in the midst of a 110 degree summer heat wave).
Even the ISO warned California back in 2019 that our reliance on Wind and Solar would lead to Blackouts during hot summer days.
Now, Gruesome wants an Investigation into how he helped cause this mess???!!!
The infamous 2001 blackouts contributed to the recall of Governor Davis; maybe history will repeat itself...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.