Person killed in single-car crash on Highway 178

California Highway Patrol officers reported a person was killed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on Highway 178.
A gray Dodge Challenger was traveling east on Highway 178 near Alta Vista Drive around 11:55 p.m., when the driver and sole occupant, for an unknown reason, drove the car onto the right shoulder and head on into a concrete overpass.
The driver sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle, which then became engulfed in flames.
The possible involvement of drugs and alcohol is still being investigated, according to CHP officers’ preliminary report. The driver's identity has not yet been released.