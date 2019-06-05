A person was killed in a collision with a large truck on Taft Highway on Wednesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:10 p.m., officers were sent to the 5500 block of Taft Highway after getting a report of a collision in the area. When they arrived, officers found that there had been a collision between a car and a large utility truck.
The department said the car had veered into the opposite lane and hit the truck head-on. It is not known what caused the driver to do this.
The driver sustained major injuries from the accident and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured. No one else was involved in the collision.
