The resident of a mobile home died in a fire there Monday night, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
It happened at about 8:22 p.m. at a residence at Tee and Eagle lanes. The Emergency Communication Center was alerted via 911 calls that at least one person, whose name has not been released, was still inside, the fire department said in a news release.
Firefighters found the mobile home completely engulfed in fire, and the resident was deceased.
The arson unit is looking into the cause,
“In little more than 24 hours, the Kern County Fire Department has responded to two separate home fires with fatalities. Our hearts go out to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” KCFD said in its news release.
