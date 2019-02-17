Bakersfield Police say a person died after being stabbed Saturday night in the 1800 block of Eye Street downtown.
Police were called to Guthrie's Alley Cat at 1525 Wall Street Alley regarding a possibly deceased person at about 9:23 p.m., a BPD news release said.
The person, whose identity has not yet been released, was found in the 1800 block of Eye Street and died there, BPD said.
The investigation is continuing and police ask that anyone with information call Detective Esguerra at 326-3870 or 327-7111.
