A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing H Street near St. Francis Church Monday evening, according to police.
The incident occurred at 5:23 p.m. when a motorist failed to yield to the pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian suffered non-lifethreatening injuries.
The crash did not involve speed, drugs or alcohol, police said.
