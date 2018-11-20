A man walking outside a crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle on Union Avenue Monday evening, police said.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was walking in the 300 block of Union Avenue at about 8:35 p.m. when he was hit, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He died at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene. Police said it doesn't appear speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor.
