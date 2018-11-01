A pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Monday on East Truxtun Avenue has been identified.
Kelly Ann Brinar, 57, was hit at 6:50 p.m. and died at the scene. The crash occurred in the 1400 block of East Truxtun.
