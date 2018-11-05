A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 58 Sunday night.
The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on westbound 58 west of Highway 223, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian, identified only as a male, was walking within the right shoulder, wearing dark clothing, as a vehicle approached in the No. 1 lane traveling at 70 mph, officers said.
"For an undetermined reason, the pedestrian walked into the westbound traffic lanes directly in the path of the Ford," an officer wrote in a news release. "Due to the hours of darkness, minimal lighting and the pedestrian's dark clothing, (the motorist) failed to observe the pedestrian enter the roadway ahead."
The front of the vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was thrown and came to rest within the right shoulder, according to the CHP. He died at the scene.
The motorist pulled to the shoulder and waited for emergency personnel. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.