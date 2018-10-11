A Bakersfield man was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Wednesday, according to police.
A possible suspect vehicle has been located and officers are working to identify the driver, police said.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck as he walked across the 800 block of Brundage Lane, and it's unknown if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.