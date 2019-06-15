A man was seriously injured in a collision on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:41 p.m., officers were sent to the 10 block of New Stine Road after getting a report of a traffic collision. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The department said the man was walking westbound on New Stine Road while outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a blue GMC pickup heading north on New Stine Road.
