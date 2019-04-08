A Bakersfield man walking on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue was struck and killed by a semi truck late Friday night.
According to a news release from the Kern County Coroner's Office, Joshua Chavez-Quintero, 24, was a "pedestrian" on southbound Highway 99 when he was struck at 10:41 p.m. The official time of his death was 11:36 p.m.
The release did not include details about why Chavez-Quintero was at that location.
