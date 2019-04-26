A man was killed on Thursday after they were hit by a vehicle on Rosedale Highway.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:17 p.m., officers were sent to the 10100 block of Rosedale Highway after getting a report of an injury collision. The department said a man had been crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when they were hit by a pickup truck.
BPD said the truck driver cooperated with the investigation. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.