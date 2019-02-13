Coroner's officials have released the name of a woman who was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle driven by an alleged drunken driver on Edison Highway.
Myrna Cynthia Acosta, 48, died at the scene of the 7:06 p.m. crash, according to a coroner's release. She was walking in the No. 2 lane outside the crosswalk when she was hit.
The driver, Eliseo Martinez, 28, fled the scene but returned a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol.
