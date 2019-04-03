A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 3200 block of Haley Street after getting a report of a collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained major injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The department said officers learned that the man was walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver stayed to assist with the investigation.
On Wednesday, the man was identified as 18-year-old Jason Quinn Kelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.