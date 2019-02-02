A man was killed after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday night.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:06 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of H and 8th streets after getting a report of a collision. Officers learned that a white Ford Crown Victoria had hit a pedestrian crossing H Street.
The department said the vehicle was heading southbound on H Street approaching Cherry Street when the driver failed to see a man crossing H Street and hit him with the vehicle. The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, shortly after which he was pronounced dead.
Police said officers learned that a dark-colored Honda may have also been involved in the accident, but that has not yet been determined. The incident is still under investigation.
