A man was severely injured in a car accident on Thursday in East Bakersfield.
The California Highway Patrol said that at around 3:39 p.m., the 19-year-old victim was jogging eastbound on Highway 184 at Watergrass Road when a 2005 Toyota Tundra also heading eastbound slowed down to make a right turn into Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The CHP said she came to a complete stop to allow the victim to cross the driveway. A 17-year-old driving a Chevrolet 2500 was coming up behind the Toyota and didn’t see that she had come to a stop.
The department said the juvenile tried to brake and swerve to the left to avoid a collision but ultimately crashed into the rear of the Toyota. The collision caused the Toyota to hit the pedestrian, who was projected into the air and hit the right shoulder asphalt.
The CHP said he sustained major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment. The Toyota driver was uninjured and the juvenile sustained minor injuries and decided to seek his own aid.
