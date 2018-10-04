A woman who was struck by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield Thursday morning was in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.
At 7:14 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Akers and McKee roads to a crash involving a pedestrian. They arrived to find a woman had been hit by a four-door hatchback and suffered major injuries, according to police. She was taken to a hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to factors in the collision, and it's not yet known if the pedestrian was inside a crosswalk when she was hit.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
