The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 72-year-old man who died after being struck by a vehicle at Airport Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office said Ashley Frank Holland, of Bakersfield, was a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Airport Drive, south of Roberts Lane.
Holland died from his injuries at 5:44 p.m. Friday at Kern Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
