A man is in critical condition after getting struck by a car in southeast Bakersfield on Tuesday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:40 a.m., officers were sent to the 6000 block of Ming Avenue after getting a report of a hit-and-run collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained major injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The department said the man was walking in the road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver left the scene after the accident and is still at large.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the department at 327-7111.
