Paving crews will be working on 24th Street, between D Street and Chester Avenue, on Wednesday and Thursday between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
At least one westbound lane will remain open to traffic while work is underway. No impacts are anticipated for eastbound traffic on 23rd Street, according to the news release.
This schedule may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
