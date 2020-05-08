Road paving will resume Sunday along the north side of 24th Street between Drake Street and State Route 178, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The contractor plans to repave the intersections at Chester Avenue, L Street, and M Street between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to a news release.
On Monday and Tuesday, paving will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the two closed lanes on the north side of 24th Street between Drake Street and M Street. The adjacent westbound lane will also be closed, leaving one westbound lane open to traffic.
This work is not expected to impact eastbound traffic on 23rd Street.
On May 13 and 14, paving will take place east of M Street on State Route 178, with the east and westbound inside lanes closed from 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Two lanes are expected to remain open in each direction, according to the news release.
The construction schedule may be changed or adjusted.
