Paving operations will take place on 24th Street between the Kern River Bridge and C Street from May 18-22. Paving will be done between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from The Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
It will result in closure of the inside eastbound and westbound traffic lanes, while one lane will remain open in each direction during work hours.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through the area during this time, the news release said.
The construction schedule may change or be adjusted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.