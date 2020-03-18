The previously scheduled passport fair on April 26 at the Stockdale Post Office at 5501 Stockdale Highway has been canceled, according to a news release from the United States Post Office.
Passport fair at Stockdale Post Office canceled, according USPS
- The Bakersfield Californian
