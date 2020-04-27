The California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 58 between Highway 184 and Fairfax Road following a fire involving a semi-truck hauling hazardous material on Monday morning.
By the afternoon, all westbound lanes were reopened and the first and second lanes eastbound were reopened. The third eastbound lane and right shoulder remain closed for cleanup, according to CHP.
At 9:17 a.m., CHP responded to the incident in which a trailer loaded with 31,000 pounds of lithium ion polymer batteries packaged in 55-gallon steel drum containers caught fire, according to CHP.
The driver of the big rig noticed smoke coming from the trailer, immediately pulled over to the right shoulder and detached his truck from the trailer and called 911, according to CHP.
