A 1-year-old was unharmed and the baby's mother suffered minor injuries Monday when a man assaulted her while a woman tried to snatch the child from the mother's arms, Bakersfield Police reported.
It happened at about 2:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Walmart at 6225 Colony St. in south Bakersfield.
The 21-year-old mother reported that two people approached her near her vehicle. Bakersfield Police said the mother and child, who were not named, were able to free themselves and flee.
Officers later arrested Autumn Padilla, 21, and Manuel Sepeda, 28, in the 2100 block of Elaine Street, BPD said. They were booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and other felony charges, police reported in a news release.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 327-7111.
