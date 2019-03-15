The owners of two Union Avenue motels with multiple health violations have reached an agreement with the District Attorney's office to pay a total of $26,676.22 in costs and restitution.
An additional penalty of $150,000 was suspended on the condition the owners comply with the terms of the judgment, according to a DA's news release.
Prosecutors said the settlement was reached in connection with violations found at both the Residence Hotel and the Gateway Motel. Bharat "Bobby" Patel owns the Residence Hotel — formerly the Tropicana Motor Inn — and Patel and Juan Angel Zazueta manage the Gateway Motel.
They must implement regular pest control and maintain housekeeping, inspection and maintenance services for the tenants of the motels as a condition of the settlement, according to the release.
This marks the second action the DA's office has taken against Patel for the operation of the Residence Hotel.
In May 2014, multiple inspections revealed the building was "substandard and unsafe to occupy," according to the release. There were infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs, plumbing hazards, exposed electrical wiring non-working smoke detectors and "general dilapidation."
That case was settled in 2016 for a total amount of $547,000, with $300,000 in restitution to the tenants.
