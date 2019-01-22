Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on the Grapevine were closed Tuesday afternoon after a big rig hauling dirt overturned, according to Caltrans.
The crash occurred around 12 p.m., and as of 4:10 p.m. traffic had backed up to Gorman, the California Highway Patrol reported.
