The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday on suspicion of multiple narcotics-related charges following a traffic stop on Highway 99.
Arturo Meza, 34, from Delano, was arrested and taken to the Central Receiving Facility where he was booked on suspicion of possession of a narcotic, possession of a narcotic for sales and transportation of a narcotic, according to a KCSO news release.
Later, it was learned Meza had an active felony warrant for his arrest under another name for unrelated narcotic charges. He's currently being held in custody without bail.
According to KCSO, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 99 near Sandrini Road for unsafe speeds. During the investigation, deputies learned Meza was driving without a license.
A KCSO canine searched the vehicle and located a large quantity of suspected cocaine, KCSO said. Detectives from the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.
Over two pounds of suspected cocaine, with an approximate street value of $35,000, was seized from Meza’s vehicle, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.