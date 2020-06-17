The Outlets at Tejon are hosting a social media contest aimed to find three healthcare workers who dedicated themselves to helping others during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release.
The “Fashion for the Frontline” contest will choose three winners to receive a $250 shopping spree at the outlets and a style consultation with Style Ambassador Laurie B Style. To nominate a healthcare hero, tag The Outlets at Tejon on Facebook or Instagram and share the reason they deserve a shopping spree.
A person cannot nominate themselves and the nominees must live in Los Angeles County or Kern County. For the entire list of rules, visit tejonoutlets.com. The contest will be running until July 1, according to the news release.
