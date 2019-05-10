Opening statements in the trial for a man charged with murdering a woman in 1979 have been set for Monday, according to defense attorney Dana Kinnison.
Prentice Foreman, 61, was arrested in December 2017 after DNA evidence examined with new technology linked him to the murder of 18-year-old Dawn Koons in January 1979. If convicted, Foreman faces a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
According to court documents, Koons was found by law enforcement in the bathroom of her apartment with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head. The county coroner’s office confirmed she died of asphyxiation.
Foreman was questioned following the discovery of the body, as he lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents. Foreman initially claimed he didn’t know Koons well and wasn’t in the complex at the time of the killing.
Due to the limitations of DNA technology at the time, law enforcement wasn’t able to connect Foreman to Koons’ murder until the Bakersfield Police Department’s cold case unit was able to re-test DNA from the case using new technology.
